Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Invests $99,000 in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,350,012,000 after buying an additional 1,339,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,637,039,000 after purchasing an additional 46,007 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,086,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $847,739,000 after purchasing an additional 50,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $813,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,641.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total value of $813,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,641.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $81,583,118.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,270 shares of company stock valued at $25,562,271. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.40.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $408.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.52.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

