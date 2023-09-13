Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Makes New Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,931 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000. AMETEK comprises 1.8% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AMETEK by 643.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,558 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 34.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,135 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 39,681.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,975 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,651 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $151.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.55 and a 200-day moving average of $149.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $164.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.73%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

