Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $177.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

