Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Purchases New Shares in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC owned 0.08% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 31,378 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 72,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 31,733 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 396,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 98,589 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the period.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:COMB opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.14.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

