Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,900 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.05.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

