Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Takes $194,000 Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIW opened at $85.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $70.42 and a one year high of $91.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.35.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

