Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Takes $2.12 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,125 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.91. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

