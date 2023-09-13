Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $21,735,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,895.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,950 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 832,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after acquiring an additional 623,428 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 597.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 455,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 396,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after buying an additional 300,398 shares during the period.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BAR opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

