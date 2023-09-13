Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 46.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 53.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 5.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average of $57.51.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

