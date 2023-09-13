Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 94.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,224 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for about 1.0% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.04.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.45. 1,070,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,022,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

