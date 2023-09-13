Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Raised by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Truist Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 874.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 138,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 75,984 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.04.

TFC stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.73. 4,627,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,044,404. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

