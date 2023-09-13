Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Turning Point Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Turning Point Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 10.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Turning Point Brands to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

NYSE TPB opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $26.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $431.20 million, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 88.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

