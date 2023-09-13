Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 901.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average of $54.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

