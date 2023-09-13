Ultra Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.72 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Ultra has a market cap of $45.72 million and $1.29 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,198.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.45 or 0.00772758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00118379 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00015479 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00024921 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000322 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 341,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.13125711 USD and is down -3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $1,221,813.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

