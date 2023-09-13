United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.68

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.68 and last traded at $27.89, with a volume of 37479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Bankshares

United Bankshares Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.03.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $381.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 427.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 2,403.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in United Bankshares by 27.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.