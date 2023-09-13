United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $103.01

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$103.01 and last traded at C$103.01, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$103.01.

United Co.s Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$104.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$102.99.

United Co.s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. United Co.s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

United Co.s Company Profile

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

