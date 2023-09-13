United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics accounts for 1.5% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total transaction of $1,291,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,875,738.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total transaction of $1,291,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,875,738.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,398.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,022,815 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTHR

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $201.65 and a one year high of $283.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.68.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.18 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 41.29%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.