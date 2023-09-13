UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,747 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $373,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,814,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $857,438,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $2,527,000. Finally, American Trust grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 19,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:UNH traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $483.55. 207,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,173. The firm has a market cap of $447.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

