UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.4% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $87,114,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 335.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 62,712 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,637,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $480.11 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $491.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.