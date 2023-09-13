Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Universal Display has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Universal Display has a payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Universal Display to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $159.78 on Wednesday. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $166.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.90. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLED has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OLED

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,340.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,100.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Universal Display by 127.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 604.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.