Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.90

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.93, with a volume of 10133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 9.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$516.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter. Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 275.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0064899 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Read More

