USDD (USDD) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

USDD (USDD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. USDD has a market cap of $724.45 million and $28.89 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USDD Profile

USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,669,565 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a stablecoin issued by the TRON DAO Reserve, pegged to the US dollar to maintain steady value for electronic payments and to bridge the digital and traditional assets gap. The cryptocurrency’s stability and security are ensured by over-collateralization with major digital assets like BTC, USDT, and TRX, with a collateral ratio always above 120% of the circulating USDD, adjusted responsively according to market conditions. Founded by H.E. Justin Sun in 2017, TRON DAO created USDD as a tool to increase transaction scale and hedge against the price volatility of cryptocurrencies, thereby promoting its use in both blockchain and real-world economies.”

