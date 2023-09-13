Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Purchased by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

ESGV traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $78.55. The company had a trading volume of 69,485 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

