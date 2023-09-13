Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Toroso Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,323,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,841 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.0% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $59,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.32. 650,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,797,899. The company has a market cap of $111.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

