Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $430.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.82. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $462.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

