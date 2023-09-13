Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Position Raised by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $15,242,923,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,029. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.37 and a 1-year high of $81.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.