Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Verity Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.14. The stock had a trading volume of 25,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,482. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.95 and a 200 day moving average of $221.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $188.23 and a one year high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

