Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,867,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,374 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.17% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $3,334,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,098 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $409.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $410.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

