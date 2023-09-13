Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 597.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after purchasing an additional 283,105 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $409.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $327.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

