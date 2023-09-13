Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 3,061.5% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $14,893,000. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 150.1% in the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 278,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 167,187 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,998,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,493,000 after purchasing an additional 158,417 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 722.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 172,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 151,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1,150.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 79,130 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund alerts:

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VTC stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $73.71. 4,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,953. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.37.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2499 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.