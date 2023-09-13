Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

