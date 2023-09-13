Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,074 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,597,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,018,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,311,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VXUS opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average of $56.05. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.