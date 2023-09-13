Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.82. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the period. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

