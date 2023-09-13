Vawter Financial Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Vawter Financial Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV opened at $256.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $264.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.94 and a 200 day moving average of $244.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

