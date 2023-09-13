Vawter Financial Ltd. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Parker Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $221.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $312.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

