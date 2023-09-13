Vawter Financial Ltd. Makes New Investment in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Vawter Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,756 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,209,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,078,000 after buying an additional 77,099 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 13,911.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,954,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,138,000 after buying an additional 3,926,346 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,438,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,481,000 after acquiring an additional 92,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,225,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,859,000 after acquiring an additional 98,073 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $16.10.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

