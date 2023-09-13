Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Gap Up to $27.55

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.55, but opened at $28.16. Veeco Instruments shares last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 27,124 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VECO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $161.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $140,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $140,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $44,045.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,673.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $229,251 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Stories

