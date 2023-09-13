Verge Market Capitalization Achieves $55.25 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $55.25 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,102.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00233521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.16 or 0.00770669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014042 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00551885 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00057585 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00118214 BTC.

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,307,338 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

