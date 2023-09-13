Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 328 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,685,000 after acquiring an additional 67,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after acquiring an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,428,000 after acquiring an additional 382,374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 57.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,185,000 after acquiring an additional 467,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,606,000 after acquiring an additional 35,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total transaction of $1,167,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,708,267.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total transaction of $1,167,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,708,267.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $2,146,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,400,708.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,162 shares of company stock valued at $7,568,370 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $4.75 on Wednesday, hitting $217.75. The stock had a trading volume of 106,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 0.98. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.50 and a 1 year high of $320.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.01.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

