Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,031 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.08. 1,766,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

