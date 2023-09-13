Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,729 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 100.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Caterpillar by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 34.8% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $280.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,597. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The firm has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

