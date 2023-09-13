Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,917 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 115.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,527 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.38. 250,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,042. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.10. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

