Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,664 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,914 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,347,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,391,509 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,104,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,393 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,365,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,670,592. The stock has a market cap of $141.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.20%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

