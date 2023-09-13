Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $775,000 Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,730.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,386,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,700 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 672.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,490,000 after buying an additional 766,995 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.03. 6,654,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,548,018. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

