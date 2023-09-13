Verity Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV – Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.49% of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe by 3,430.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,659. ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $20.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Profile

The ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (EPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE All Cap Developed Europe index. The fund provides a daily leveraged inverse (-2x) exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of European developed markets equities. EPV was launched on Jun 18, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

