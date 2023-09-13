Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 219 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Barclays started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $109.94. The firm has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

