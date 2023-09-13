Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,237 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 4.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 6.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,355.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $104,106.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,545.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,032 shares of company stock worth $1,459,547. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,492,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,233,598. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.73. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.