Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,889 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.51. 344,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,478. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile



Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

