VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the August 15th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0751 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

