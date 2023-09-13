Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vince had a negative return on equity of 119.86% and a negative net margin of 9.20%.

Vince Stock Up 6.7 %

NYSE VNCE opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. Vince has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $23.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Vince alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vince

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Free Report) by 117.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC owned 0.65% of Vince worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.